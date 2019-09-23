Apple (AAPL) Holder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Decreased Stake as Stock Rose; Ctrip Com Int’l LTD Adr (CTRP) Stock Price Declined While Oberweis Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold 4,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,864 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, down from 44,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 16.79M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – S&P: APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING AFFIRMED UPON REVIEW OF FINL POLICY; OU; 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]; 27/04/2018 – Apple earnings are a highlight in action-packed week that includes Fed meeting, jobs report; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 20/04/2018 – Apple may replace the iPhone X, but if so, it’s likely because a new flagship model is coming not because consumers aren’t interested in the current phone; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Int’l Ltd Adr (CTRP) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Int’l Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 3.74 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, which manages about $465.79M and $145.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 6,089 shares to 14,469 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park National Oh owns 253,468 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc stated it has 81,845 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Management Ltd owns 64,740 shares for 3.02% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Corp reported 48,078 shares stake. Swiss Comml Bank reported 15.46M shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 7.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Scharf Invs Limited invested in 5,404 shares. King Luther Capital Management invested in 2.02M shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 7.12 million shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Confluence Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenwich Wealth Lc invested 2.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gotham Asset Lc owns 521,091 shares. Burt Wealth has 8,455 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1.84% or 19,049 shares in its portfolio.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 48,790 shares to 185,364 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) by 15,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,800 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK).

