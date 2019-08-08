Apple (AAPL) Holder Miracle Mile Advisors Increased Its Holding by $5.04 Million; Chicago Equity Partners Stake in Amc Networks (AMCX) Lifted by $458,920 as Share Value Declined

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 8,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 77,455 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 69,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 410,216 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 26,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,660 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96M, up from 109,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36 million shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s CFO Says Services Had `Sensational’ Quarter: TOPLive; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley

