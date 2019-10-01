Apple (AAPL) Holder Milestone Group Boosted Its Holding by $304,365 as Stock Price Rose; Loudon Investment Management Lifted Its Valero Energy New (VLO) Holding by $379,440

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 1,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 13,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 4,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 12,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 8,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.24. About 2.80M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cognios Limited Liability has invested 2.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9.06M shares. Moors & Cabot holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 103,142 shares. 90,012 were reported by Advsrs Ltd. Park National Corp Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 253,468 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc invested in 0.65% or 39,719 shares. 38,638 were reported by Provise Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company. 48,078 are held by Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability Corp. Cutler Investment Counsel Lc invested in 3,832 shares. Spc Fincl stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 95,537 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 172,087 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. John G Ullman Associate Inc accumulated 13,118 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.30 million shares. Bender Robert reported 128,540 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Valuation: Historically High – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Apple Gets a Boost; UnitedHealth Has a Sick Day – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple continues EU tax appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Higher on the Last Day of September – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Milestone Group Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $684.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 4,919 shares to 32,199 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 (IVV) by 33,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,907 shares, and cut its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $117.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 42,909 shares to 24,035 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 40,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,009 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Energy Stock Could Have More Than 100% Upside – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Valero Energy Stock Slumped Nearly 12% in August – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.