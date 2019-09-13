Apple (AAPL) Holder Miles Capital Trimmed Stake as Share Price Rose; Cibc World Markets Has Lifted Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake

Miles Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc sold 1,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,603 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, down from 11,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $218.86. About 33.64M shares traded or 29.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 5,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 88,559 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.20M, up from 83,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $383.64. About 574,485 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 19/03/2018 – F-16 jet production in India will be exclusive: Lockheed; 17/04/2018 – More than 100 parts for NASA’s Orion capsule to be 3D printed; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video); 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video); 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS SOME F-35 JETS STILL NOT BEING ACCEPTED BY PENTAGON DUE TO CONTRACTUAL ISSUE; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Building Bridges to a Brighter Future

Miles Capital Inc, which manages about $4.12B and $122.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23,365 shares to 37,145 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc by 19,599 shares to 19,454 shares, valued at $487,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 5,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,932 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

