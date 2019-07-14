Apple (AAPL) Holder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Boosted Position by $15.27 Million as Stock Rose; Lenox Wealth Management Has Lifted Position in Newell Brands (NWL) as Stock Declined

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 61820.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 38,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,010 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 63 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 2.17M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 27/03/2018 – NEWELL: BOARD FOCUSED TO DRIVE TRANSFORMATION PLAN INTO ACTION; 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands up for Sale–Update; 19/03/2018 – Sharenet: Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Hldrs; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Newell Rubbermaid Businesses; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn and Newell Announced Agreement on Board Earlier Monday; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT NEWELL BRANDS MANAGEMENT OR STARBOARD; 11/04/2018 – Starboard nominates four directors to Newell board

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 80,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,250 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.31M, up from 231,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air; 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 10,029 shares to 123 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 103,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,477 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas holds 0% or 6,971 shares. United Fire Gru holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 45,766 shares. Synovus Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 381,890 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Parkside Savings Bank & accumulated 413 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research accumulated 14,985 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 2.47 million shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc holds 0.64% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 1.53 million shares. Vanguard holds 0.03% or 44.31 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.03% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 48,388 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Llc has 22,758 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 679,671 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Mellon has 0.04% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 8.38 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 2.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cutler Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 3,831 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.68% or 19,223 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 431,366 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.85% or 4.62 million shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 49,410 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33.60 million shares. 56,161 are owned by Jcic Asset Mgmt. Saturna Cap invested in 3.41% or 615,589 shares. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Llc invested 3.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Park Avenue Llc holds 0.32% or 30,911 shares. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt Inc holds 58,907 shares. Scharf Investments Limited Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers has invested 3.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cibc Bank Usa stated it has 65,384 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 80,000 shares to 833,289 shares, valued at $100.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 176,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,340 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).