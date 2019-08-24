Apple (AAPL) Holder Mcrae Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Albemarle Ord (ALB) Shareholder Everence Capital Management Upped Stake

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 2,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,995 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 17,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Ord (ALB) by 212.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 6,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 9,671 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $793,000, up from 3,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.95. About 1.53 million shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE HAS ALMOST 100 PCT OF 2018 LITHIUM VOLUME COMMITTED IN LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,260 shares to 65,345 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 24,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,242 shares to 36,400 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ww Grainger Ord (NYSE:GWW) by 1,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Ord (NYSE:KR).

