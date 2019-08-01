Apple (AAPL) Holder Maverick Capital LTD Cut Its Holding; American Century Companies Raised Its Position in Celgene (CELG) by $16.21 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 39,610 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, down from 41,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $208.06. About 49.52M shares traded or 83.37% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 172,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3.87M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364.69M, up from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 4.06M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 03/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed against Celgene Corporation; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204026 Company: CELGENE; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 30/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces Early Exercise Of Its Option To Acquire F-star Gamma; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 31,840 shares to 320,360 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 466,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO).

