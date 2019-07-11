Apple (AAPL) Holder Mathes Company Has Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose; Alpha Windward Cut Timken Co (TKR) Position by $484,620

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 97.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 11,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 262 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11,000, down from 12,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 647,846 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has risen 1.21% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 237 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 257.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO – 4 PERCENT INCREASE TO COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, RAISING IT TO 28 CENTS PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – DJ Timken Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TKR); 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.00; 20/03/2018 – Timken Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 EPS of $3.05-$3.1; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES FROM OPS 3.45 BLN RUPEES VS 2.76 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 16,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,938 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 38,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT) by 3,950 shares to 32,505 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 31.53% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TKR’s profit will be $113.06 million for 8.21 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Timken Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.15% EPS growth.

