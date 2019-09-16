Apple (AAPL) Holder Markel Increased Position by $3.89 Million; Sg Americas Securities Has Increased Its Healthequity Com (HQY) Holding by $874,640

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc Com (HQY) by 159.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 13,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 21,883 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 8,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $62.2. About 484,167 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Markel Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 290,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.49M, up from 270,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.79. About 14.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 18/03/2018 – Apple is designing and testing screens -Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp Com (NYSE:HRL) by 11,290 shares to 26,086 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dropbox Inc Cl A by 89,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,930 shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp Com (NYSE:IPHI).