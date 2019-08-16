Apple (AAPL) Holder Mackenzie Financial Lowered Position; As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Market Value Declined, Holder Essex Investment Management Co Lifted Its Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 35.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 766,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265.17M, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $207.08. About 18.34 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 3836.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 55,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 56,448 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 1,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 7.40 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mai Capital has 2.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 207,060 shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 1.54 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palouse Capital Management has 18,550 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Stellar Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bennicas And Assoc stated it has 4,623 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited stated it has 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Ltd Company, a Florida-based fund reported 63,313 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 338.51M shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 206,554 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 47,877 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 292,410 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Aviance Cap Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 0.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 54,000 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.98M shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 129,227 shares for 3.51% of their portfolio.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 7,022 shares to 14,950 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 22,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,905 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore And Communications has 0.12% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11,313 shares. Skba Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 3.31M shares. Waters Parkerson And invested 1.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 42,050 were accumulated by Davenport And Limited Liability Corporation. 5.55 million are owned by D E Shaw. Gabalex Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 100,000 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter accumulated 10,294 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 3.11M shares stake. Moreover, Amg National Bancshares has 0.16% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 13,453 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sigma Investment Counselors, Michigan-based fund reported 23,199 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 10,287 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp stated it has 10,184 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Tn has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc Com (NYSE:CLR) by 29,583 shares to 74,120 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 10,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,672 shares, and cut its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc Com.