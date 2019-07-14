Apple (AAPL) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Raised Its Stake by $1.23 Million as Valuation Rose; Park National Has Decreased Position in Target (TGT) by $748,560 as Valuation Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 6,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,088 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, up from 39,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 30/04/2018 – Daring Fireball: Scuttlebutt Regarding Apple’s Cross-Platform UI Project; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers question FBI over San Bernardino suit against Apple; 29/05/2018 – ILIAD TO PARTNER WITH APPLE IN ITALY; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 9,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 362,058 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.06 million, down from 371,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 4.73 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 70,000 shares to 216,444 shares, valued at $17.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,021 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Limited Co holds 4.47% or 53,748 shares. Moreover, Aimz Investment Limited Liability has 3.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvest Capital Mngmt holds 0.31% or 5,148 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Management, New York-based fund reported 80,520 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited owns 47,877 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Raymond James Services Inc accumulated 2% or 2.55M shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership stated it has 22,601 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Inc reported 261,835 shares. Trustco Fincl Bank N Y reported 11,586 shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 18,439 shares. Cadinha & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.87% or 23,514 shares. Pitcairn invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 2.13 million shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Maverick Cap Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,610 shares.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.87M for 13.59 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 6,653 shares to 181,738 shares, valued at $37.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 62,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,880 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

