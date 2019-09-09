Apple (AAPL) Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose; Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Cut Its Disney Walt Co Disney (DIS) Position by $765,567 as Shares Rose

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (DIS) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 6,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,896 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, down from 72,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Apple now has more Chinese suppliers than ever before, as Chief Executive Tim Cook made his fourth public appearance in the country in a year to co-host a government development forum in Beijing that ended Monday; 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs; 12/03/2018 – Animation World: Bouchard’s ‘Central Park’ Lands at Apple; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYV, AAPL, BAC, UNH – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple CEO makes ‘good case’ against tariffs – Trump – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,000 were accumulated by Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Com. James Invest reported 134,997 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 1.87M shares. Ensemble Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.35% or 12,645 shares. Portland Glob Advsrs Limited Company has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Principal Fincl Gru Inc owns 8.89M shares. Paragon Capital Ltd has 8,867 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc LP reported 3.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 420,155 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited stated it has 15,590 shares. Fairview Capital Invest Management Ltd Liability accumulated 10,501 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Com reported 1.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ing Groep Nv reported 113,322 shares stake. Lynch & Assocs In holds 0.11% or 1,674 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma stated it has 559,376 shares.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ) by 5,987 shares to 39,916 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 1,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Cap Management Lc holds 47,344 shares. 8,646 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.46% or 51,378 shares. Moreover, Condor Capital Mgmt has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sabal Tru reported 157,928 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Ca holds 0.12% or 2,994 shares. Moreover, Ally has 1.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blackrock Inc holds 109.04 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtn owns 13,763 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 2,800 were accumulated by Quantres Asset Mngmt. Live Your Vision Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,091 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca accumulated 8,813 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt stated it has 246,848 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 1.2% or 101,897 shares in its portfolio. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 4,174 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV) by 35,772 shares to 87,245 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK) by 31,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.92B for 32.30 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.