Apple (AAPL) Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Cut Holding by $1.78 Million; Scansource (SCSC) Holder Ccm Investment Advisers Boosted Stake by $1.57 Million

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Apple Inc. ‘AA+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple is planning to introduce new low-cost iPads and education software – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Scansource Inc. (SCSC) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 44,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, up from 176,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Scansource Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $831.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 74,181 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 14.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.68 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

