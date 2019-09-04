Apple (AAPL) Holder Lakeview Capital Partners Upped Stake; L & S Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Union Pacific (UNP)

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $207.71. About 2.92 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 969.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 36,371 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.96. About 828,838 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Etf by 3,156 shares to 1,601 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 22,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,331 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,720 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Findlay Park Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.14% or 90,791 shares. 309,455 were accumulated by Cambridge Tru Co. United Asset Strategies owns 2,115 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Yhb Incorporated has invested 1.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 3,682 were accumulated by Sns Fincl Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Marshfield Associates reported 316,468 shares stake. The Ohio-based Valmark Advisers has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Mercantile Tru Company owns 19,175 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc has 5,333 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa reported 4,296 shares stake. Bessemer Group owns 563,183 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Sit Invest Assocs Inc holds 0.74% or 139,430 shares in its portfolio.

