Apple (AAPL) Holder Lakeview Capital Partners Increased Its Position by $327,537; Blackbaud (BLKB) Holding Held by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Blackbaud (BLKB) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 148,195 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $134,408 activity. $58,088 worth of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) shares were sold by CHOU TIMOTHY C K.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 1 shares to 10 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) by 4,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,938 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $162.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

