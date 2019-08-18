Apple (AAPL) Holder Lakeview Capital Partners Has Raised Holding; Spf Beheer Bv Continues to Hold Stake in Ppg Industries (PPG)

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Pretty please… “Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?”; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 6,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 720,425 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.31 million, up from 714,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 695,885 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 26/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Istanbul; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Will Have Six Mos From May 10 to File Form 10-Q With SEC; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Audit Committee Is Overseeing Investigation Into Certain Acctg Matters; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 14/03/2018 – PPG RAISING PRICES FOR AUTOMOTIVE OEM CUSTOMERS IN THE AMERICAS; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 19/04/2018 – PPG – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS OVERSEEING INVESTIGATION OF MATTERS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 115,792 shares to 759,516 shares, valued at $78.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 100,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 825,862 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $162.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

