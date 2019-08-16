Apple (AAPL) Holder Kynikos Associates LP Has Upped Its Stake by $1.32 Million as Market Value Rose; Wisconsin Capital Management Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $614,250 as Market Valuation Rose

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $206.37. About 20.50 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 16/04/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Pretty please… “Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?”; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 29,768 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 35,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.78. About 16.00 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Ltd invested in 51,101 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Court Place Advsrs Lc owns 81,799 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Communication holds 234,286 shares or 3.45% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Ltd accumulated 2.37% or 216,072 shares. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 433,601 shares. New York-based Barrett Asset Ltd Llc has invested 3.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carlson Capital Mngmt invested 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.49% or 1.31M shares. Amer Economic Planning Gp Adv invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montag A And Inc invested in 1.99% or 182,353 shares. Cetera Lc invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Consulate reported 14,516 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 3.73M shares. Meritage Gp Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.57 million shares or 6.44% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 2.48% or 2.62M shares in its portfolio.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 10,917 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.