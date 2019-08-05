Apple (AAPL) Holder Kynikos Associates LP Has Upped Holding by $1.32 Million as Stock Rose; Indaba Capital Management LP Boosted Stake in Mdc Partners (MDCA)

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.06% or $10.32 during the last trading session, reaching $193.7. About 30.93M shares traded or 14.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple Pursues Google in Education; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook takes a victory lap as China revenue rockets on strength of iPhone X

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 139,774 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 16,094 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 49,714 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 71,810 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Voya Management Limited Co invested in 25,906 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation owns 320,370 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 407,576 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Moreover, Taylor Asset Management has 0.38% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 257,631 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 17,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Company stated it has 156,781 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Com holds 152,352 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 71,481 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 153,820 were reported by Brown Advisory. Stanley Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.54M shares or 1.7% of its portfolio.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,080 activity. O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE bought $51,891 worth of stock. Gendel Mitchell bought $18,500 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) on Friday, March 22.

