Apple (AAPL) Holder Kynikos Associates LP Has Lifted Position by $1.32 Million as Market Value Rose; Ashmore Group Plc Upped Its Holding in Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) as Stock Value Declined

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) by 49.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 4,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 13,826 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 9,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $91.89. About 373,150 shares traded or 30.10% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores; 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 07/05/2018 – APPLE: COURT SETS JULY 20 HEARING DATE TO CONSIDER SETTLEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple; 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR) by 2,180 shares to 2,656 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sp Pref Adr by 393,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 991,698 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR).

