Apple (AAPL) Holder Kynikos Associates LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.32 Million; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Farmers Trust Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $316,350

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 50.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co analyzed 3,330 shares as the company's stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 3,273 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 6,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $43.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 1.93M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Commercial Bank reported 3.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). F&V Management Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 6,731 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc reported 256,711 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 3.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beech Hill Advisors reported 4.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Global Invsts has 0.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5.49 million shares. Confluence Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 1,822 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc holds 108,718 shares or 3.87% of its portfolio. Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,421 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa holds 0.42% or 3,011 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability has invested 4.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barr E S And Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 63,782 shares. Royal London Asset, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.25 million shares. Glenview Fincl Bank Tru Dept holds 6.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,059 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 0.37% or 4,460 shares.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 22,065 shares to 195,623 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,929 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt owns 7,966 shares. Landscape Cap Management Lc holds 2,988 shares. 37,425 were reported by Ww Asset Mgmt Inc. Mirae Asset Investments Com Limited stated it has 55,620 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 42,882 are held by South State. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc has invested 0.35% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 247 are owned by Whitnell. Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 32,169 shares. Paradigm Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,340 shares. Tru Inv Advisors owns 10,935 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Department Mb Comml Bank N A holds 0.01% or 488 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated accumulated 960,320 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).