Apple (AAPL) Holder Kynikos Associates LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Beddow Capital Management Increases Stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX)

Kynikos Associates Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp sold 8,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,267 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 17,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $991.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $219.49. About 13.29 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 05/03/2018 – Apple could increase MacBook sales volume with a lower-priced MacBook Air; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 30,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The hedge fund held 334,292 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96 million, up from 303,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $775.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 27,733 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mount Vernon Assoc Md accumulated 48,761 shares or 7.93% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Ltd holds 3.73% or 467,743 shares in its portfolio. Bridgecreek Lc has 3.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cwh Cap holds 8,072 shares. Town & Country National Bank & Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 2.14% or 23,364 shares. Saturna Cap Corp invested 3.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc owns 0.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,248 shares. 30,785 were reported by Cap Planning Advisors Ltd Liability. Coho Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chemung Canal Trust Commerce holds 1.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 27,961 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 82,001 shares. Gradient Invs Lc has invested 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,000 were accumulated by Letko Brosseau. Fiduciary Tru invested in 587,750 shares or 3.05% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has 842,953 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.39 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dawson Geophysical Company (TGE) by 616,996 shares to 21,537 shares, valued at $54,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,631 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).