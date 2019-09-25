Apple (AAPL) Holder Koshinski Asset Management Trimmed Position; Venbio Select Advisor Has Decreased Its Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (Call) (SRPT) by $19.85 Million

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Call) (SRPT) by 79.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 945,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $76.41. About 397,450 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta plays nice with the FDA, sets out plans for second Duchenne approval by year’s end $SRPT +3%; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 18/04/2018 – $SRPT competitor –

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 5,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,688 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.05M, down from 46,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $219.15. About 6.70 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 24/04/2018 – Apple closes in correction territory; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Rev $51.5B-$53.5B; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 50,000 shares to 360,000 shares, valued at $37.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 205,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Stocks to Buy That Could Double in 2020 – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: October 29, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “After The Dust Has Settled, Key Sarepta Therapeutics Insiders Are Still Buying Shares And So Should Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Presenting Functional LGMD2E Data on 10/5 – RBC Capital – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.99 million activity. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought $219,950 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. $437,455 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares were bought by Barry Richard. The insider BONNEY MICHAEL W bought 2,000 shares worth $173,480.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation invested 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability reported 2,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 94,086 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). National Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Moreover, Waddell & Reed Financial has 0.4% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Citigroup reported 225,205 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc reported 144,256 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 742,251 shares. Orbimed Advsr owns 828,400 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,399 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Nicholas Limited Partnership holds 0.75% or 54,155 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.36 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.