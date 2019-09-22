Apple (AAPL) Holder Kopp Investment Advisors Lowered Position by $559,874; Winslow Asset Management Increases Holding in Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH)

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 336,460 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 4,494 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $889,000, down from 7,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer says @Apple has the most to lose from a trade war with China; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabalex Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 110,000 shares. Schulhoff & Inc reported 5,823 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Washington-based Freestone Cap Holdg Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Addison Cap Company invested in 0.95% or 6,884 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 47,542 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Lincoln Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,682 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 845,160 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Mar Vista Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 680,850 shares for 3.59% of their portfolio. Mcf Limited Liability Company owns 0.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,248 shares. Advisor Partners Lc reported 151,543 shares. 575,772 are owned by Ctc Limited Liability. Mu Invests Communication Ltd holds 4.31% or 34,700 shares. Seizert Partners Llc holds 2.79% or 286,440 shares. Moreover, Colrain Capital Llc has 5.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,467 shares. Force Capital Management Limited Com reported 5.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Tech Lp reported 2,002 shares. Aperio Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 537,052 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc holds 205,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alberta Invest Corporation holds 0.01% or 71,788 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). American International Grp Incorporated Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 45,819 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital holds 0% or 414,671 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt invested in 165,225 shares. Legal General Gru Pcl stated it has 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Whitebox Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 483,199 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% stake.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,999 activity.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $450.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 4,250 shares to 62,182 shares, valued at $6.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 53,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,460 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica In Com (NASDAQ:LULU).

