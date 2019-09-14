Apple (AAPL) Holder Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Raised Stake; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shareholder Nuwave Investment Management Upped Stake

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 8,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,859 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66 million, up from 44,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 as Apple drags tech lower

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 517.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 7,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 8,617 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $725,000, up from 1,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 3.42 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $95.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc by 2,212 shares to 1,411 shares, valued at $558,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $145.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 63,161 shares to 43,906 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.