Apple (AAPL) Holder Kings Point Capital Management Lifted Stake by $935,172; Lyon Street Capital Has Decreased Its Green Dot (GDOT) Holding by $928,980; Share Price Declined

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 46.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 15,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The hedge fund held 17,789 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 33,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 3.56M shares traded or 355.66% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 4,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,105 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 77,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Plc invested in 53,378 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 81,768 shares. Advisory Services Network Lc reported 1,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 36,292 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.33% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.01% stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 9,653 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research Inc owns 6,060 shares. 22,156 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 32,798 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 10,142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Ww has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Natixis owns 54,211 shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,526 shares to 2,310 shares, valued at $124,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,691 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH).