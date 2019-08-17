Apple (AAPL) Holder Kidder Stephen W Lowered Stake; As Mks Instrument (MKSI) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Cut by $342,705 Its Holding

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 4,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 63,587 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, down from 67,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 60.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 3,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 2,373 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 6,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 352,409 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 196 shares to 2,591 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 8,168 shares to 54,314 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 14,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

