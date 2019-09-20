Apple (AAPL) Holder Kazazian Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Increased Position in Hercules Capital (HTGC) by $13.30 Million as Stock Value Rose

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 56.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 18,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,615 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 33,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $987.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $220.39. About 16.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 3.51 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94M, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 141,578 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,658 were accumulated by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company. Opus Management accumulated 13,500 shares. 22,299 are owned by Impact Advsrs Lc. Cap Mngmt Va owns 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,388 shares. Van Strum Towne reported 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ameritas Invest reported 2.04% stake. Beech Hill reported 36,498 shares. Washington Natl Bank reported 78,970 shares stake. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets accumulated 0.9% or 1.02 million shares. Waddell & Reed Finance, a Kansas-based fund reported 4.20 million shares. Telemus Cap Limited Company holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 104,533 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt reported 1,258 shares. Fagan Assoc stated it has 5.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategic Advisors Ltd invested 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s iPhone 11 goes on sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q4 App Store growth outperforming – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Holding Pattern: Fed Meeting Coincides With Sizzling Geopolitics, FedEx Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.69 billion for 19.47 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hercules Capital: Strong Buy For This 11.5%-Yielding BDC On The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hercules Capital Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hercules Capital Q4 NII rises on higher debt investment balance, core yield – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hercules Capital: I Am Passing Over This 9%+ Yielder (For Now) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital, Inc. Closes Public Offering of Common Stock Including Option to Purchase Additional Shares – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.