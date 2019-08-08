Apple (AAPL) Holder Jolley Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding; Dupont Capital Management Maintains Holding in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (EL)

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36 million shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING T&G FOODS’ APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE FACILITY IN NELSON; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (EL) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 6,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 110,209 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, up from 103,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 1.74M shares traded or 28.25% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BKS, EE, AVP and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek US Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $78.18 million activity. PARSONS RICHARD D had sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26M on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, February 25 the insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.08% or 62,918 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt accumulated 16,300 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Qcm Cayman Limited owns 17,692 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 1,427 shares. Wendell David invested in 0.59% or 23,039 shares. 486,825 were reported by Bahl Gaynor Inc. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Communications Limited invested in 0.53% or 560 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv owns 22,016 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Jcic Asset Inc reported 793 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.16% or 4,339 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Bancshares reported 970 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mu Investments Ltd holds 39,400 shares or 4.18% of its portfolio. 28,266 were reported by Iberiabank Corp. Raymond James Services Advsr reported 183,546 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 2,863 shares to 28,305 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 4,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ).

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Art Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 8,478 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 530,708 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 2.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 45.68 million shares. Stellar Capital Lc has invested 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cincinnati Ins Communication has invested 0.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). C M Bidwell Associates Limited has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 174 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 639,062 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated has invested 23.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Td Asset reported 1.29% stake. Glacier Peak Capital owns 5,681 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Estabrook Mgmt stated it has 80,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Co holds 0.32% or 30,911 shares. Bennicas & Associates holds 0.77% or 4,623 shares. Northstar Investment Advsrs Limited Com reported 1.92% stake.