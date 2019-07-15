Apple (AAPL) Holder Jolley Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $304,479 as Share Price Rose; Chilton Capital Management Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Position by $329,510; Share Value Rose

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 1,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,618 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, up from 73,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $203.69. About 5.26M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAVE HIRED DIGITAL FORENSICS FIRM, STROZ FRIEDBERG, TO CONDUCT COMPREHENSIVE AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 12/05/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those W; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg delivered the keynote address at Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Investors (FB); 09/05/2018 – IAC quarterly profit surges on Match, ANGI Homeservices strength; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 29/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Curbs Data Broker Information Sharing; Turner CEO Testimony; Strong ‘Roseanne’ Ratings; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Facebook’s Actions to Implement Honest Ads Act; 08/05/2018 – Social Capital Head Says Consumers Partly to Blame for Facebook; 02/05/2018 – Facebook to release smart speaker first in markets outside US, sources say

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $204.91. About 7.00 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple HomePod a Dud, Nice PC Numbers, Zuck’s Mixed Reviews — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $124,035 on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

