Apple (AAPL) Holder Jolley Asset Management Has Boosted Holding; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $962.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $213.07. About 7.80 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC (CORRECTS TO DELETE REFERENCE TO ‘LOWER PRICED’); 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 14/03/2018 – Le Maire accused Google and Apple of imposing tariffs on developers wishing to sell their apps to the internet giants

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $257. About 201,034 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 19.41 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fort Lp owns 2,962 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Rampart Ltd Liability Co holds 5,367 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,931 shares. West Coast Finance Ltd Llc has 2.28% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 38,698 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 32,294 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Great Lakes Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,011 shares. Century reported 1.19 million shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.06% or 7,702 shares. Arrow Financial Corp has 610 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability accumulated 201,366 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation Trust Co stated it has 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Ltd Com stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,890 were accumulated by Jump Trading Lc.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.