Apple (AAPL) Holder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Boosted Stake by $384,615; Skyline Asset Management LP Stake in Umb Financial (UMBF) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,232 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 18,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $208.27. About 9.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS; 20/04/2018 – Apple goes negative for the year; 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Umb Financial Corporation (UMBF) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 72,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13M, down from 230,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Umb Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $68.09. About 30,604 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 14.31% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15; 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non-Executive Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9 MLN VS $134.3 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ UMB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMBF)

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 16,005 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $51.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Grid Plc Adr by 15,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,198 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).