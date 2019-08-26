Apple (AAPL) Holder Institute For Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $14.28 Million; Iberiabank Has Lowered Its Tjx Cos (TJX) Position by $506,362 as Stock Price Rose

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 142,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.56 million, down from 151,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 614,255 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 302.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 164,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 218,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22M, up from 54,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.88. About 7.33 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,419 shares to 12,139 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 24,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,721 shares to 16,382 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 12,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,974 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

