Apple (AAPL) Holder Independent Investors Increased Holding; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $713,033

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 98796.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 369,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 369,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21 million, up from 374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 01/05/2018 – Ilounge: Rumor: Apple could be looking to acquire Condé Nast; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 5,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 40,028 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, down from 45,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.56 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.