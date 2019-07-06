Apple (AAPL) Holder Iconiq Capital Trimmed Position; Axa Decreased Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 95.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 26,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,209 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230,000, down from 27,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units

Axa decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 53.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 23,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,700 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, down from 42,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 1.58M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 07/03/2018 Kraft Heinz launches incubator for ‘disruptive’ food startups; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Creates New ‘Accelerator Unit’ to Drive Growth in Faster-Growing Spaces, Including Campbell Fresh; 20/05/2018 – Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup chief steps down after fresh food debacle; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – ANA DOMINGUEZ TO REPORT TO DENISE MORRISON UNTIL A CAO IS NAMED; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Forms New U.S. Snacking Unit: Campbell Snacks; 12/03/2018 – 4.4-Megawatt Solar Array Is Live at Campbell’s World Headquarters; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss $393M; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – EMILY WALDORF PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE STRATEGY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Company has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fmr Lc owns 2.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 101.00M shares. Altavista Wealth Management Inc has invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Inr Advisory Service Lc reported 788 shares. F&V Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,731 shares. Hillhouse Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 127,759 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited owns 115,578 shares. 94,963 are owned by Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership. Blb&B Limited Liability Company reported 80,573 shares stake. Bahl And Gaynor reported 596,386 shares. Moreover, Guyasuta Inv Inc has 0.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,600 shares. Oberweis Asset Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,610 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 2.72 million shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Com reported 2.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.67 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPB’s profit will be $123.47M for 25.35 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Van Eck Assoc holds 1.40 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Quantbot Lp reported 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Adage Cap Prtn Grp Inc Ltd reported 226,546 shares stake. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). 406,800 are owned by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 36,566 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 15,634 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 48,152 shares. D E Shaw And Company has invested 0.05% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). 8,423 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 465,121 shares to 824,900 shares, valued at $35.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 111,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

