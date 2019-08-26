Apple (AAPL) Holder Hyman Charles D Has Boosted Holding; Mastercard (MA) Holder Cambridge Financial Group Upped Its Position

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 2,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 95,249 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 93,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 13.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC (CORRECTS TO DELETE REFERENCE TO ‘LOWER PRICED’); 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 2,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 29,419 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93B, up from 27,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $274.48. About 819,539 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Lp holds 6,480 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Moreover, Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,515 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc owns 4.36M shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 21,657 shares. American Assets Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 52,500 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Moreover, Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 3.58% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pictet North America Advsrs reported 126,851 shares or 3.61% of all its holdings. Fosun Ltd invested in 0.12% or 10,157 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw invested in 229,686 shares or 4.62% of the stock. Ipg Inv Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% or 81,375 shares. Asset One Commerce invested in 2.55 million shares or 2.62% of the stock. Sonata Gru holds 2.31% or 16,344 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Finance Svcs holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,603 shares. 279,172 are owned by Cetera Advisor Lc. Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 0.06% or 22,883 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 245,681 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Andra Ap holds 22,900 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kidder Stephen W has 47,945 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Co holds 0.07% or 10,745 shares in its portfolio. 22,400 were reported by Northeast Inv Mngmt. Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Capital Ca has invested 0.53% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sarasin And Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 4.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Legal And General Group Inc Pcl holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5.47M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has 0.43% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 956 shares. Blb&B Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 2,895 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr, Iowa-based fund reported 120,997 shares.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,440 shares to 58,667 shares, valued at $6.92B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,084 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.