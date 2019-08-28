Apple (AAPL) Holder Howland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose; American Tower (AMT) Stake Boosted by Aureus Asset Management Llc

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 1,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, down from 40,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $204.77. About 10.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 04/05/2018 – RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad; 12/03/2018 – Apple bolsters news offering with Texture magazines app

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 3,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 121,368 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.92 million, up from 117,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $230.12. About 624,382 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8,923 shares to 87,393 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barry Advsr Limited Com has invested 3.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matthew 25 Management accumulated 120,000 shares. Moreover, Camarda Fincl Advsrs has 0.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,003 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bridgecreek Inv Management Lc has invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.76% or 42,248 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 3.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il has 172,475 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Df Dent & Communications has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Duncker Streett & Incorporated owns 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 51,225 shares. Bellecapital Limited holds 3.61% or 29,888 shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp Incorporated reported 1.57% stake. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc reported 183,362 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp reported 2.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,737 shares to 66,410 shares, valued at $11.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,051 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Lc invested in 0.09% or 23,670 shares. De Burlo Grp stated it has 61,920 shares. 4,837 are held by Umb Bankshares N A Mo. 45,150 are owned by Washington Tru Comml Bank. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs accumulated 0.3% or 2,517 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 95,473 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.15% or 36,800 shares. The Japan-based Asset One Co Limited has invested 0.24% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Regentatlantic Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Architects stated it has 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.22% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp accumulated 58,358 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Company reported 76,772 shares stake. Legacy Private Communication has 1,620 shares. Finemark Retail Bank And owns 2,429 shares.

