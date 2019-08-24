Apple (AAPL) Holder Howland Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $373,842; Ws Management Lllp Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake as Valuation Declined

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 1,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,278 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 6,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon frontrunner in talks to buy Future Retail stake, sources say; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS BIG TECH COMPANIES SHOULD NOT TAKE SCRUTINY PERSONALLY; 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 06/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 1,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, down from 40,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 1,700 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 775,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Company holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,233 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.98% stake. Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 2.18% or 30,049 shares. Navellier And Associates accumulated 3,660 shares. Patten & Patten Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 814 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Llc has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Southeast Asset Advsrs Incorporated owns 264 shares. F&V Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 450 shares. Aimz Inv Advsr Ltd holds 0.15% or 119 shares in its portfolio. Mngmt Associates has invested 2.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lynch And Associates In, Indiana-based fund reported 398 shares. 21,757 are held by Thornburg Inv. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 8,689 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt has 4,691 shares.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 16,572 shares to 204,486 shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco (NYSE:FRC) by 4,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

