Apple (AAPL) Holder Hollencrest Securities Raised Holding; As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Trimmed Stake

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 2,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,269 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 8,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $284.22. About 733,754 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 985 shares to 1,266 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY) by 10,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,620 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Co Lc holds 0% or 8,060 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 3,783 shares. Community Savings Bank Na stated it has 3.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brave Asset Incorporated owns 27,716 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. Wharton Business Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 3.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Com has 30,911 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 3.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 375,966 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dearborn Llc invested 2.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Company owns 660,562 shares or 3.92% of their US portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability accumulated 1.01% or 2.33M shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc invested in 41,432 shares. Somerset Company has invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regent Inv Ltd Com accumulated 60,613 shares. Halsey Associate Inc Ct holds 136,657 shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Financial Group Inc (Holding Co) (NYSE:AFG) by 7,746 shares to 21,556 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.