Apple (AAPL) Holder Hodges Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $324,702 as Stock Rose; Tableau Software (DATA) Holder Peconic Partners Upped Its Position by $4.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 1,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,217 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, up from 22,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.32. About 17.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge, but it’s still in the red for the year; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 174.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 34,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 54,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 50,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 14,815 shares to 11,631 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 42,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,870 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc.

