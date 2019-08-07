Apple (AAPL) Holder Hirtle Callaghan & Co Has Cut Its Stake; Shareholder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 29,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 29,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22 million shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 3,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 299,068 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.21M, up from 295,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 15.34 million shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Na invested in 0.5% or 21,615 shares. Van Eck Assoc has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 498,091 shares. Sit Associate Incorporated owns 133,460 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 90,246 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv accumulated 0.56% or 12,805 shares. Old Natl Retail Bank In reported 0.04% stake. Greenwood Assoc Ltd Liability Corp owns 108,746 shares. American Registered Inv Advisor Inc accumulated 12,000 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership accumulated 1.63% or 130,978 shares. Strategic Lc holds 14,701 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.72% stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bancorp Hapoalim Bm reported 1,935 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pittenger & Anderson Inc stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Essex Ser Inc owns 25,660 shares.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,094 shares to 229,357 shares, valued at $38.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 25,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,229 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loudon Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pggm holds 2.03M shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hemenway Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Hampshire-based fund reported 121,024 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Com accumulated 72,414 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Grisanti Cap Management Ltd Company has 2.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 3.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Com New York holds 2.08% or 201,360 shares. Cadinha And Company Lc stated it has 23,514 shares. Private Capital Advsr Inc holds 5.38% or 93,643 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 136,660 shares. Farmers Bancorporation invested in 1.85% or 17,874 shares. Eqis Cap Inc reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 20,407 were accumulated by Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Llc. Winch Advisory Lc has invested 6.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

