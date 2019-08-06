Apple (AAPL) Holder Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Boosted Holding; Mackay Shields Has Boosted Its Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Position by $1.17 Million

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 206.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 19,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $94.25. About 10,694 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 18,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 127,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.27 million, up from 108,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $196.85. About 5.75M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 35,188 shares to 156,415 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453,557 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Paylocity Recognized as One of G2 Crowd’s Best Software Companies in 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PCTY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Purchase Paylocity Holding Corp At $75, Earn 8.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paylocity Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom (PAYC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Serv holds 9,721 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Sun Life Incorporated accumulated 6,267 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 2,271 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 44,375 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc owns 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 45 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 7,661 shares. American Intl Gp has 18,480 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab invested in 0.01% or 61,542 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 34,829 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,631 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Oak Associates Limited Oh invested in 0.05% or 8,425 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY).