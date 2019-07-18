Apple (AAPL) Holder Harvard Management Co Decreased Position by $32.29 Million; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Cut Its Archer (ADM) Stake by $668,306

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 170,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 870,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $203.35. About 14.11M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 27/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Mac Rumors: `Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Educational Event in Under Three Minutes’; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback scheme and dividend rise; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 76.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 15,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,852 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 20,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 2.18 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADM); 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE HAS BEEN NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT, ORIGINATION; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT EXPANDING CORN PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 07/03/2018 – “The greatest concern in the Indo-Pacific is the diminishment of the rules-based order,” Adm. Swift said in a goodbye press conference; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 01/05/2018 – ADM: HALF OF MARK-TO-MARKET IMPACT IN OILSEEDS TO REVERSE IN 2Q; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS TRADE ISSUES SEEM TO `EVOLVE ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS’; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $386.51M for 14.61 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $203.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 5,644 shares to 9,135 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 5,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. Shares for $1.00M were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Monday, April 29. Young Ray G bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Inv Ltd Liability Company reported 18,007 shares stake. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.34% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Shell Asset Mgmt has 32,433 shares. Finemark State Bank owns 18,124 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 12,143 were reported by Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd. 12,564 were reported by North Star Investment Mngmt. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 29,600 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1.40 million shares. Clark Cap Management Group Inc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). United Advisers Limited reported 15,383 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 30,000 shares. Stearns Fincl Svcs Gru holds 0.05% or 5,777 shares in its portfolio. Amer Research has 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Monetary Management Group Inc accumulated 3,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.98 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Inv Ltd holds 1.86% or 870,573 shares. Miles Inc owns 11,178 shares. 108,718 are held by Cleararc Inc. 1.94 million are owned by Grp. Opus Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 4,858 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Wooster Corthell Wealth reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 55,486 are held by Hendershot. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 3,443 shares. Moreover, S Muoio Limited Liability Company has 0.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Staley Advisers holds 0.59% or 42,074 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 109,892 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Atwood & Palmer, a Missouri-based fund reported 76,851 shares. Accredited reported 57,252 shares. Arvest Commercial Bank Division reported 145,525 shares. Contrarius Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

