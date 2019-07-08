Apple (AAPL) Holder Harvard Management Co Cut Holding; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holder Dodge & Cox Lifted Its Position

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 170,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 870,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $199.61. About 10.23M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 27/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Mac Rumors: `Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Educational Event in Under Three Minutes’; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 307,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.06 million, up from 4.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 108,686 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 15/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS ON MAY 12, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED SIZE OF BOARD FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Resolves Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ACCELERATING DEVELOPMENT, PHASE 3 IN LATE 2018; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : FDA ENDORSES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver Congress™ of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL); 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – CO WILL RETAIN ENTIRETY OF ITS ROYALTY ENTITLEMENT ON COMMERCIALIZATION OF ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICAL’S PATISIRAN; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th Intl Symposium on Amyloidosis; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent Gets Positive CHMP Recommendation – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Making Sense Of Alnylam’s Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results for ONPATTRO® (patisiran) at Peripheral Nerve Society (PNS) Annual Meeting and the 5th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam (ALNY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 7,956 shares to 250,831 shares, valued at $13.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0% or 342 shares. 30,137 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. Moreover, Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 65,696 are owned by Pennsylvania. Rock Springs Cap Management Lp has 0.84% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 233,500 shares. Ls Inv Lc owns 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 697 shares. Moreover, Tekla Mngmt Ltd has 0.51% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 133,458 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 17,998 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 4,320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ellington Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,800 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Franklin has 199,343 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 34,651 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.19% stake. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus reported 43 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com holds 60,257 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.54 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Third-Quarter Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: The G-20 Winner ‘Is Clearly Apple’ – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ceasefire: Tariff Tailwind Injects Early Euphoria, With New Record Highs In Sight – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.