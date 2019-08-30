Apple (AAPL) Holder Guild Investment Management Trimmed Holding; As Lakeland Bancorp Com (LBAI) Stock Declined, Holder Highlander Capital Management Has Cut by $329,000 Its Holding

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (LBAI) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 137,727 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 161,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $767.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 1,129 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $947.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $209.65. About 1.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video); 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 27/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Apple has been fortunate to be invited into classrooms all over the world. “They inspire us to create even better products” to help them unlock creative genius. #AppleEDUchat; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 04/05/2018 – Buffett to the Rescue! Apple Buy Sparks U.S. Rally: Markets Live; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 01/05/2018 – Apple CFO Says $999 IPhone X Isn’t Priced Too High

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Na stated it has 71,676 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 4.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 123,402 shares. 48,871 were accumulated by Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mngmt. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Inc Al holds 0.54% or 6,386 shares. Platinum Limited holds 11,378 shares. Bamco accumulated 1,122 shares or 0% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F has invested 3.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legal General Pcl reported 28.01M shares. Saturna Cap Corporation invested in 3.41% or 615,589 shares. Roberts Glore And Comm Inc Il holds 22,477 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited holds 2.48% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blue Financial Inc has 9.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Covington Investment Advsrs reported 2.15% stake. Longer Invests invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Company Limited has 3.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,000 shares.

Analysts await Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. LBAI’s profit will be $18.44 million for 10.41 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd accumulated 827,400 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Mcrae Cap Management Inc holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 331,156 shares. Glenmede Communication Na has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). 37,827 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Company. Metropolitan Life Com Ny invested in 0.01% or 17,421 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested in 0% or 267,822 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 69 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 43,487 shares. 47,899 were accumulated by Century. State Street reported 1.02M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Svcs Inc holds 0.04% or 17,833 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc invested in 0% or 15,995 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.01% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Clearbridge Investments Limited Company has 110,709 shares.

