Apple (AAPL) Holder Guild Investment Management Has Decreased Stake; Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Share Value Declined While Cortland Associates Has Trimmed Position by $848,808

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 11,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 549,272 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.80M, down from 561,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 1.65 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $204.48. About 8.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 10/05/2018 – Apple hits record high amid lengthy winning streak; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43M for 17.61 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

