Apple (AAPL) Holder Guild Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.74 Million as Shares Rose; Kornitzer Capital Management Cut Its Coca (KO) Holding as Shares Rose

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sp; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 09/04/2018 – Jamf and Maryville University Offer Students a Unique Approach to Learning with a Modern Tool; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 02/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Fed Holds The Line, Apple’s iPhone Growth

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 11,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.60M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 14.29 million shares traded or 14.91% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 67,115 shares to 243,731 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 211,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak, a Iowa-based fund reported 28,205 shares. 171,391 are held by Capital Counsel New York. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). South State invested in 216,391 shares. 6,847 were reported by Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Atwood And Palmer Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 11,531 shares. 56,720 are held by Covington Inv Advsr Incorporated. Pinnacle invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 2,520 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And Communications reported 12,460 shares. The New York-based Lipe And Dalton has invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi accumulated 49,201 shares. Ghp Advsr reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Spinnaker Tru holds 22,932 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

