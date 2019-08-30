Apple (AAPL) Holder Garde Capital Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Jolley Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 18.12 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 6,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,508 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 30,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $208.74. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 23/05/2018 – Apple to Offer $50 Rebates for Full-Price IPhone Battery Swaps; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 151,830 are held by Kings Point Cap Management. Willis Inv Counsel owns 2.75% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 740,738 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability holds 2,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 1.15 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Moneta Grp Inc Inv Limited Com has invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bbva Compass State Bank Inc owns 318,170 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Quantum Mgmt owns 27,131 shares. First Amer Bancorporation holds 0.77% or 196,487 shares in its portfolio. 1.07M were reported by Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk). Verity Asset Mngmt Inc holds 26,165 shares. Sather Group Incorporated reported 4,146 shares. Sabal holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 613,533 shares. Pitcairn holds 55,833 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset holds 2.14% or 148,676 shares. Rockland Trust invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management accumulated 47,536 shares. Hodges Cap invested in 0.47% or 24,217 shares. Pecaut And Com reported 5.31% stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, King Wealth has 1.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,670 shares. Moreover, Trustco State Bank Corp N Y has 2.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,586 shares. Weik Capital Management holds 7,400 shares. 48,301 are held by Sterneck Capital Limited. Highlander Cap Management Llc has invested 2.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Riggs Asset Managment reported 20,345 shares. Edgar Lomax Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 131,908 shares. Benin Mgmt Corporation holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,613 shares. 469,258 are owned by Fiera. Riverhead Mgmt Lc reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 106,026 shares.