Apple (AAPL) Holder Gabalex Capital Management Trimmed Position by $3.78 Million as Valuation Rose; Sheffield Asset Management Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Stake

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49M, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple may replace the iPhone X, but if so, it’s likely because a new flagship model is coming not because consumers aren’t interested in the current phone; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.71. About 39.89 million shares traded or 136.63% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN THE COMING MONTHS, GOING TO EXPLORE TWO NEW MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook says it will start offering up/down voting on its platform (ala Reddit) to “improve the quality of public conversation.” – ! $FB; 10/04/2018 – Some of the biggest names in the business world have spoken out about Facebook’s policies; 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SAYS HIGH COURT JUDGE HAS ADJOURNED APPLICATION FOR A WARRANT RELATING TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA UNTIL FRIDAY; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 26/03/2018 – Oregon AG: AG Rosenblum Joins Coalition Demanding Answers from Facebook; 27/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Reports in the US say Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, after refusing an; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Vowed to End Discriminatory Housing Ads. Suit Says It Didn’t; 04/05/2018 – HUNGARIAN HELSINKI COMMITTEE COMMENTS ON COURT CASE ON FACEBOOK; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Ordered to Comply With U.S. Tax Probe of Irish Unit

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $1.35M on Wednesday, January 30. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Consultants holds 6,550 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Somerset Gru Ltd Liability reported 4,294 shares. Millennium Management Ltd stated it has 0.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 1,905 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel owns 18,330 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,750 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc has invested 1.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Associated Banc stated it has 89,127 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.52% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kemper Master Retirement Trust has invested 4.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Limited Company owns 0.57% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 40,070 shares. Monetta Fincl has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Garde Capital owns 3,794 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.38% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Beaumont Fincl Prns Llc has 0.73% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Facebook Stock Can Still Leap to $300 – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Dow Jones Industrial Average Drops as Nasdaq Rises. Hereâ€™s Why. – Barron’s” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wednesday’s Market Minute: The Utility Of Bitcoin – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: AMRH, RESN, MFGP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: 9% Yield Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Apple To Announce 3 New iPhone Models – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.