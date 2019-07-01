Apple (AAPL) Holder Gabalex Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $3.78 Million; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Stake in Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Increased by $613,210 as Stock Value Declined

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49M, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $924.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $200.95. About 17.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 1.18M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple May Use OLED Screens in MacBook and iPad – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Maintaining Altitude Amid Uncertainty – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirees – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “As Anticipation Firms For Trump/Xi Meeting, Focus Is On Earnings, Iran Tensions – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Music Tops 60 Million Subscribers, but Can It Catch Spotify? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.70 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verus Ptnrs, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,583 shares. Ameritas Inv Incorporated owns 234,398 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc Oh stated it has 14,906 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Beacon Financial Group holds 20,777 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Birinyi Associates Inc has invested 9.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clarkston Capital Prtn Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,699 shares. Winfield Assocs Inc holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,296 shares. Fil Limited holds 3.47 million shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Somerset reported 25,907 shares stake. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 4,545 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Hendershot Invests has invested 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loeb Prns stated it has 1,115 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management Incorporated De reported 4.12% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,491 were reported by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd. Orrstown Fincl Services accumulated 1,450 shares. North Carolina-based First Personal has invested 0.41% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 27,144 are owned by Cypress Group Incorporated. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 72,946 shares. Willis Investment Counsel stated it has 141,271 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdings has 70,480 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 116 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cadence Savings Bank Na invested in 9,630 shares. Verus Fincl Prtn Inc stated it has 4,255 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 216,802 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Spc Fin holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 4,266 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.12% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.24M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Duke Energy (NYSE: $DUK) Renewables to use new technology to help protect bats at its wind sites – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Duke Energy-backed pipeline takes its case to the Supreme Court – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Two NC utilities crack top 10 list for solar construction – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke Energy Indiana resource plan would keep some coal online for 20 years – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Utilities Have Bullish Momentum and DUK is Following the Sector – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 10,100 shares to 260,061 shares, valued at $73.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 9,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,587 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector (XLV).