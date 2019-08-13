Apple (AAPL) Holder Flow Traders Us Decreased Holding by $885,276 as Share Value Rose; Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake Raised by Reliance Trust

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 75.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 4,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 1,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 6,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.37B market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $7.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.09. About 25.80 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: At Tuesday’s Apple event in Chicago, the iPad strikes back; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 2,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 8,105 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 5,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $111.26. About 411,025 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Safety Profile of ALXN1210 Consistent With That Seen for Soliris; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion buying Swedish biotech for $855 million to broaden rare disease pipeline; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,667 shares to 2,637 shares, valued at $398,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,805 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xtrackers Msci Germany Hedged (DBGR) by 34,719 shares to 139,643 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 438,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR).

